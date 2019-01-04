Aditya to kill his girlfriend in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. It focuses on Naira’s pregnancy and Aditya's entry in Keerti's life.



In the upcoming episode, Aditya is becoming more obsessive towards Keerti, while his present girlfriend Vaishali wants to marry him.



Naira is scared as she sees a dead lady while she is on her way to the doctor. She sees the same car that she saw in her dream in which the lady died.



And now, Aditya has planned to kill Vaishali.



Aditya wants Keerti back, and Vaishali was his pawn to reach Keerti. He intends to kill by planning her accident.



It will be interesting to see what unfolds in the serial, as Naira will be an eyewitness to this murder.