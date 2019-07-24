Aditya Narayan to participate in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular controversial reality shows. After season 12 entertained the audience last year, now it’s time to gear up for season 13. If reports are to be believed, Udit Narayan’s son, Aditya Narayan is set to be locked in the house.

According to the source of SpotboyE.com, Aditya Narayan has recently had a meeting with Endemol- producers of the reality show, Bigg Boss. “Aditya and makers are still discussing the terms and conditions of the contract and if everything falls in place, the singer-turned-actor may finalise the show soon,” informed the source.

Aditya Narayan has made a place for himself in the entertainment industry. He is quite popular as a TV host. Currently, he is seen in Khatra, Khatra Khatra along with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Are you excited to see Aditya in Bigg Boss 13?