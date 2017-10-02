Singer Aditya Narayan who displays an uber-cool attitude in front of the camera, recently lost control of his anger. While travelling from Raipur to Mumbai, Narayan got into a verbal spat with an airline staff. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s host lost his cool and started hurling abuses at the uniformed official.

The singer-actor who hails from a well respected family threatened the airline officials, “teri chaddi na utari, mera naam Aditya Narayan nahin hai,” (sic). The incident took place at the Raipur airport. He further warned him saying, “I will see you in Bombay. At some point or the other, we will reach Mumbai and then we shall see.”

It took no time that the Tattad Tattad fame singer started trending on Twitter. His misdemeanor was soon tagged by the social media and he was termed to be a ‘VIP Brat’. The Twitterati slammed the actor for his comments and behaivour.

However, what caught our attention was the fact that junior Narayan’s abuses were absolutely uncalled for, but we should also get to know his perspective before passing any judgement.

Here are some of the tweets that slammed the singer:

What t f***? Who the hell is #adityanarayan? Son of Udit Narayan.. These sugar babies r gud fr nthng bt jst look at deir arrogance #Nepotism — Zara Khan (@Zarakhan2002) October 2, 2017

Words used by #AdityaNarayan were uncalled for but it's funny hw #TimesNow #Republic etc hv already declared him guilty.#BookChaddiVVIPBrat — aN-uP (@anupsjaiswal) October 2, 2017

#AdityaNarayan biggest threat to manhood...sala chaddhi ke picche pada he. — pawan (@PawanCagey) October 2, 2017

Let all of us send our used underwear,Panties or Langots 2 #AdityaNarayan so dat he doesn't snatch an airline staffs chaddi 2use #VIPChaddi — Joiel Akilan (@JoielAkilan) October 2, 2017

Aditya Narayan threatened to rip apart undies of ground staff.



Never knew he was into men's !!#AdityaNarayan — Boring... (@graphicalcomic) October 2, 2017

The airline service posted an official statement which stated,

Today on 6E-258 (Raipur-Mumbai), Mr Aditya Narayan, travelling with a group of 5 people, was carrying excess baggage of 40 kgs. The amount to be paid for the carriage of excess baggage came to 13000 INR. He refused to pay this amount to the female check in staff member and said that he will not pay more than 10000 INR for the excess baggage and also used unparliamentary language with the female staff member.

While making a video, he pointed a finger at the Duty Manager and again used profanity. When politely asked to be civil and not use such language as there were other passengers and female staff members present, he started shouting even louder and used abusive words which we are refraining from mentioning here.

He was informed that if he continues to misbehave he will not be allowed to travel.

Later, passenger Mr Narayan apologised to the ground staff and thereafter was given the boarding cards.

We at IndiGo can at no point compromise the dignity of our staff members or passengers. (sic)