Aditya Narayan's grandmom wants him married

04 Apr 2017 06:05 PM

Actor-singer Aditya Narayan's 95-year-old grandmother is keen to see him get married -- that too to an actress.

Aditya, son of popular Bollywood singer Udit Narayan, is currently seen hosting children's singing reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6". His grandmother appeared on the show as part of the 'Grandparents Special' episode.

"I love my son Udit, but I love Aditya more. My grandson is so handsome that I want him to get married to an actress," Aditya's grandmother was quoted as saying in a statement issued by channel Zee TV.

The show features Bollywood composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshammiya and singers Neha Kakkar and Javed Ali as judges.

(Source: IANS)

Aditya Narayan, grandmom, married, Udit Narayan, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6

