Aditya proposes marriage to Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jul 2019 09:35 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming story of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase shocking twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Aditya spots Naira at a temple.

Naira runs away from there after seeing Aditya, while the latter bumps into Kartik.

Aditya informs Kartik that Naira is alive. Kartik refuses to believe Aditya’s words and proceeds with the marriage rituals.

Aditya feels good about the fact that Kartik did not believe him and rushes to locate Naira

Finally, Aditya meets Naira and confronts her for hiding herself.

Naira does not answer him.

Aditya then goes down on his knees and proposes marriage to Naira. He tells her that Kartik has rejected her.

What do you think Naira will do next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus

