Aditya records a video of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Aug 2019 09:45 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming story of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase high-voltage drama.

Aditya has bumped into Naira at a temple, but before he can confront her, she runs away from there.

Aditya records a video of her on his phone. He then rushes to show Kartik the same in order to prove that Naira is alive.

Unfortunately, Aditya’s phone gets spoiled, and an enraged Kartik throws him out of the house.

Naira follows Aditya and witnesses Kartik’s anger. She starts feels guilty.

Will Naira finally decide to come in front of Kartik?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus

past seven days