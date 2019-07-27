Aditya Redij to play Ravan in Colors’ Luv Kush?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another important update on Colors’ upcoming mythological show Luv Kush, produced by Swastik Pictures.



We have heard that actor Aditya Redij, who rose to fame with Na Aana Is Des Laado and impressed the masses with his portrayal of the character of Maharaj Bamni in Porus, is in talks for the show.



Our sources inform us that Aditya has been approached to depict the powerful character of Ravan in Luv Kush. Although the talks are at a very initial stage, Aditya will likely join the show.



We tried reaching out the actor, but he remained unavailable for a comment.



Luv Kush will star Himanshu Soni and Shivya Pathania as Ram and Sita, while the characters of Luv and Kush will be played by child artists Harshit Kabra and Krish Chauhan respectively.



Luv Kush to set to launch on 5th August at 8.30 PM.