Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji gears up for some big twists in its upcoming episodes.

right now in the show, Kanak (Rhea Sharma) is adamant on exposing Aditya (Ayush Anand) and Maasi (Sadiya Siddiqui) in the recent episodes of the show.

The loyal viewers of the show have also seen how Kanak and Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) have given an advertisement in the newspaper about Maasi’s illness so that Aditya reads it and gets back home.

Now we hear that, in the upcoming episodes of the series, Aditya will be back with a new drama. Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Aditya will do a memory loss drama. He will refuse to recognize anyone at home. While Kanak, who is aware of the game plan of Aditya and Maasi, will ask Uma to help Aditya get back his memory.”

Now, it would be interesting for the viewers to see if Aditya gets treated by Uma for his fake memory loss or he will spit out the truth!

What are your thoughts about it guys? Do share it with us.

We tried to get in touch with the actors but they remained unavailable

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates.