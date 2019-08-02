News

Aditya tries his best to make Kartik meet Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Aug 2019 01:44 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik is getting married to Vedika for Dadi's sake. Meanwhile, Aditya is trying his best to make Kartik meet Naira.

In the previous episode, Naira goes to the temple to pray for Kairav’s health. Kartik too enters the same temple and touches the pot offered to God with Kairav’s name written on it.

Kairav gets blessings from his father and the entire Goenka family, and Naira feels emotional on seeing this.

Aditya spots Naira and stops her, but she manages to run away. Aditya tells this to Kartik, but he refuses to believe him.

Aditya has a video of Naira but fails to show it, as his phone gets damaged.

It will be interesting to see whether Aditya succeeds in bringing Naira in front of Kartik.  

 

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aditya, Kartik, Naira, Kairav, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kartik and Vedika’s mehendi ceremony in Yeh Rishta

Kartik and Vedika’s mehendi ceremony in Yeh Rishta
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Vin Rana
Vin Rana
Sonu Nigam
Sonu Nigam
Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana

past seven days