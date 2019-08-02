Aditya tries his best to make Kartik meet Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik is getting married to Vedika for Dadi's sake. Meanwhile, Aditya is trying his best to make Kartik meet Naira.



In the previous episode, Naira goes to the temple to pray for Kairav’s health. Kartik too enters the same temple and touches the pot offered to God with Kairav’s name written on it.



Kairav gets blessings from his father and the entire Goenka family, and Naira feels emotional on seeing this.



Aditya spots Naira and stops her, but she manages to run away. Aditya tells this to Kartik, but he refuses to believe him.



Aditya has a video of Naira but fails to show it, as his phone gets damaged.



It will be interesting to see whether Aditya succeeds in bringing Naira in front of Kartik.