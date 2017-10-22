Colors' flagship reality TV series Bigg Boss gets really grand during weekends and this weekend is even more special! Yes, people - This is the Diwali weekend. Needless to say that the makers have come up with some really interesting events on the Bigg Boss dias!

The viewers of Bigg Boss will be taken aback as they see a flurry of Colors' stars taking centre stage on tonight's episode.

We EXCLUSIVELY reveal Aditya Narayan has been invited to grace the Bigg Boss podium tonight. Aditya, very soon will be seen in Entertainment Ki Raat which is another reality show to be aired on the same channel. Aditya will be seen promoting his show on Bigg Boss tonight. Salman and Aditya will be in a makeshift ring for a 'Drop the mic' session for a Jugalbandi.

Besides, the yet to be launched sequel of Na Aana Is Des Laado's Ammaji, played by Meghna Malik, Avika Gor will grace the show as well. Rubina Dilaik of show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki will also be seen in tonight's episode sprinkling the Diwali magic. Ishq Main Marjavaan lead Arjun Bijlani and the ladies of Dil Se Dil Tak, Rashami Desai and Jasmin Bhasin are making it to the show as well, to spend quality time with Salman as well as the contestants. All of these TV stars will be playing a character from the Bigg Boss house. That's surely would be interesting to watch.

According to a reliable source, Ammaji aka Meghna Malik will be showcasing her fine culinary skills by teaching everyone on the podium including Salman the technique to cook 'Motichoor Ke Laddoo.' All the stars would be standing behind and gazing at Meghna's adept hands as she prepares the tasty delicacy. Rubina and the others will then follow by making chaklis with a machine.

Well, we hear that the celebrities brought in a happy moment while shooting with Salman Khan.

The pictures here will give our readers a perfect idea of the indulgence of the celebrities in making the delicacies.

Make sure to tune in to Colors Bigg Boss tonight for all the fun and who knows you too might end up learning a dish or two! Not to forget, we had already revealed to our viewers that tonight, there won't be any eviction. This would be a Diwali gift from Bigg Boss to the contestants of the reality series.