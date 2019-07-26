Aditya's give 'agnipariksha' of love in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's popular daily soap Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is up for new drama and dhamaka.

In the upcoming episode, Aditya and Tanvi's finally decide to tell the truth about their love to their family.

Aditya convinces his family, who is initially shocked to hear this. Meanwhile, Tanvi's family is also taken aback.

Shubham and Preeti support Tanvi's love, while Nirmalaji is not ready to accept it.

Thus, Aditya is ready to give an agnipariksha of love. He stands on one foot to convince Nirmalaji.

All the members of the society stand with Aditya and support his love, making Nirmalaji furious.

It will be interesting to see whether Aditya and Tanvi's love will be accepted by the family.