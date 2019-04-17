Adnan Khan INJURED AGAIN on the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah!

MUMBAI:
Yesterday, TellyChakkar
reported about Adnan Khan getting injured while shooting for an action sequence on the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah (Read here
: Adnan Khan injured on the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah
).
Now, the latest update is that yet again, the method actor has hurt himself.
A source present on the sets revealed, ‘Adnan was supposed to ride a bike, but something went wrong, and he met with a small accident and hurt himself on the knee. The shooting halted for some time, but later on, the crew resumed the shoot. Some medical aid was given to him, and he too continued to shoot, despite being in terrible pain.’
Well, that is some dedication, Adnan!
We tried contacting Adnan, but he remained unavailable for comment.
We wish the actor a speedy recovery.
Stay tuned to this space for more updates.
