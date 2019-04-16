News

Adnan Khan injured on the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2019 06:18 PM

MUMBAI: Adnan Khan is one of the most loved television stars, and he is ruling the television screens these days with his performance as Kabir in the serial Ishq Subhan Allah. The actor has become a household name and has a massive fan following. Recently, at the Indian Telly Awards, he won the Best Debut Award.

Every actor, when performing an action scene, needs to train and practice for it before they do the stunt. But it seems like Adnan didn’t get enough time to practice for an action scene and has injured himself while shooting for one.

The actor shared a post on his social media account and narrated the whole incident where he said that the lack of preparation and a high-energy scene led him to a disaster. However, he said that it is nothing to worry about. It is a little swelling, and he has learned a lot of lessons through this incident.

Check out the post here.

Tags > Adnan Khan, Zee TV, Ishq Subhan Allah, Eisha Singh, Kabir, Zara, Adnan Khan fan club, Ishq Subhan Allah spoiler updates,

