After Aditti, only she rules Mohit Malikâ€™s heart

The effort and desire of the team finally bore fruit! Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala bagged The Best Show Jury Award at the ITA 2019 and I would like to dedicate this achievement and reward to the entire team of KKB @anjalidineshanand @rudrakaushish @ishrat_khan_official @herumbkhot @vishalsingh713 @agvardhan @gulenaghmakhan @karishmajain92 @akhtarfaizal @divy0102 @pallavi_mehta1986 @sandycinecamphotography @satya9881 @shrutirajeshwari @romanchmehtha @pallavi_s_rao @anuramsay @jayaprakashprathyusha @deepakbchhabria @nilanjana_p @aakritisharma.official @myrasinghofficial. (Sorry if I've missed anyone) We are humbled by the recognition. Congratulations to my Pari @aakritisharma.official on winning awards for the Fresh New Face and the Best Child actor. I am so so proud of you! Last but not the least I would like to thank our dear fans for your constant love, support and enthusiasm. We've reached this milestone only because of you guys. So, keep showering us with your love and help us do better in future with your valuable feedback.
That goofy smile we both have.....They say acting is part reacting and when you have a good costar, half your work is done. We have had a wonderful journey offscreen but its our onscreen journey which is hitting a high point! The revelation, the anxiety, the shock all shall come forward as the #sikulfi bond shall only get stronger! . . . @aakritisharma.official #ssg #sikulfi #kkb #kullfikumarrbajewala #sikander #sikka #sikandersinghgill
