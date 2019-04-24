After Aditti, only she rules Mohit Malikâ€™s heart

MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one the most loved actors on television. He is ruling the screen with his performance as Sikandar in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and has won audience hearts with his acting. His character Sikandar is loved by one and all, and the actor has a massive fan following.



Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most successful shows on televisions, and the main reason for the serial to do so well is because of the way the actors portray their characters. They have connected with the audience. The cast gets along with one another and share a lovely bond off-screen as well.



Mohit and Aakriti share a very special bond. The duo is really fond of one another. Mohit and Aakriti are just like their characters off screen also. Mohit has always showed his love and care for the little one and vice versa.



There are many posts and beautiful messages that Aakriti and Mohit write for each other, and the love is quite evident. Like in the serial, Mohit is a father figure to Aakriti.



Well, there is no doubt that after Aditi, if there is anyone who can rule Mohitâ€™s heart, it is none other than Aakriti Sharma aka our very own Kullfi.



Here are some of the moments that are testimony to their lovable relationship.