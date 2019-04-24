News

After Aditti, only she rules Mohit Malikâ€™s heart

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2019 07:16 PM
MUMBAI: Mohit Malik is one the most loved actors on television. He is ruling the screen with his performance as Sikandar in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and has won audience hearts with his acting. His character Sikandar is loved by one and all, and the actor has a massive fan following.

Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala is one of the most successful shows on televisions, and the main reason for the serial to do so well is because of the way the actors portray their characters. They have connected with the audience. The cast gets along with one another and share a lovely bond off-screen as well.

Mohit and Aakriti share a very special bond. The duo is really fond of one another. Mohit and Aakriti are just like their characters off screen also. Mohit has always showed his love and care for the little one and vice versa.

There are many posts and beautiful messages that Aakriti and Mohit write for each other, and the love is quite evident. Like in the serial, Mohit is a father figure to Aakriti.

Well, there is no doubt that after Aditi, if there is anyone who can rule Mohitâ€™s heart, it is none other than Aakriti Sharma aka our very own Kullfi.

Here are some of the moments that are testimony to their lovable relationship.
View this post on Instagram

The effort and desire of the team finally bore fruit! Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala bagged The Best Show Jury Award at the ITA 2019 and I would like to dedicate this achievement and reward to the entire team of KKB @anjalidineshanand @rudrakaushish @ishrat_khan_official @herumbkhot @vishalsingh713 @agvardhan @gulenaghmakhan @karishmajain92 @akhtarfaizal @divy0102 @pallavi_mehta1986 @sandycinecamphotography @satya9881 @shrutirajeshwari @romanchmehtha @pallavi_s_rao @anuramsay @jayaprakashprathyusha @deepakbchhabria @nilanjana_p @aakritisharma.official @myrasinghofficial. (Sorry if I've missed anyone) We are humbled by the recognition. Congratulations to my Pari @aakritisharma.official on winning awards for the Fresh New Face and the Best Child actor. I am so so proud of you! Last but not the least I would like to thank our dear fans for your constant love, support and enthusiasm. We've reached this milestone only because of you guys. So, keep showering us with your love and help us do better in future with your valuable feedback.

A post shared by Mohit Malik (@mohitmalik1113) on

View this post on Instagram

Candid

A post shared by Aakriti Sharma (@aakritisharma.official) on

Tags > Mohit Malik, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Sikandar, Amyra, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Upcoming Episode, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Spoiler alert, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Written Upodates, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, Star Plus, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala Storyline, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Vish Ya Amrit Sitara hits a ton

Vish Ya Amrit Sitara hits a ton
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sanaya Irani
Sanaya Irani
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson

past seven days