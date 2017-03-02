Baddie Karan ‘Daksh’ Khanna gets back to Ishqbaaaz

He’s back to his villainous best in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz, the popular 4 Lions Films show!!

He’s already wrecked quite a lot of havoc and terror in the lives of Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna).

And now he’s back to avenge the insult that was meted on him earlier!!

Yes, we are talking about the terrorizing Daksh aka Karan Khanna’s comeback in the show!!

OMG!!

Truly, he’s back and this time around, he has come with a good support system!!

And that happens to be popular actress Amrapali Gupta’s character...

So how are the two of them related? Only time will tell...

As per sources, “Amrapali’s character Kamini will be negative with a comic touch. But her identity will startle audiences watching the show.”

And here we reveal it to you...

Kamini will be the mother of ACP Randhawa, essayed by Ayush Anand...

Laga na jhatka!! Hume bhi laga... zor ka!!

Our source tells us, “While the ACP has come with the agenda of investigating his sister’s death, the plot will thicken all the more with the arrival of his mother Kamini.”

Also, it will be interesting to know the kind of relationship that Kamini shares with the other baddie, Daksh!!

We hear that Karan has resumed shoot for the show from today.

We buzzed Karan, but did not get through to him.

Gear up to watch the next big drama....