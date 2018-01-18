Home > Tv > Tv News
News

After Bangkok, Team Shakti to fly to Turkey

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2018 06:30 PM

Rashmi Sharma’s Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors, has been engaging the audience with its experimental storyline and gripping narrative. The daily started with a unique concept and now the team has been trying their best to keep up with the innovation.

Shooting outdoors, in the exotic locales of abroad countries are in vogue these days. Most of the TV makers are scheduling sequences out of India to keep the storyline interesting.

And now, it is Team Shakti which will head to a foreign location. Rubina Dialik, Vivien D’sena and other members of the unit will be shooting in Turkey for the upcoming track. According to our sources, the team will be flying to Turkey around the 22nd of this month. The schedule will be tight and will wrap up shoot in a week.

We tried contacting the actors from Shakti, however, we couldn’t get in touch with anyone of them.

In the past, the makers had a brief track set in Bangkok and with the team heading to Turkey, there is definitely some high intensity drama in store for the show’s fans.

Want more? Browse through to TellyChakkar, to know all the latest happenings of the telly world. 

Tags > Colors tv, Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina Dialik, Vivien D’sena, Turkey, Bangkok, Shooting Outdoors,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Shantanu Maheshwari
Shantanu Maheshwari
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth

spot the difference

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

There are FOUR differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?

Are you unhappy with Aisi Deewangi...going off-air?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days