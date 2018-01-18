After Bangkok, Team Shakti to fly to Turkey

Rashmi Sharma’s Shakti…Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki on Colors, has been engaging the audience with its experimental storyline and gripping narrative. The daily started with a unique concept and now the team has been trying their best to keep up with the innovation.

Shooting outdoors, in the exotic locales of abroad countries are in vogue these days. Most of the TV makers are scheduling sequences out of India to keep the storyline interesting.

And now, it is Team Shakti which will head to a foreign location. Rubina Dialik, Vivien D’sena and other members of the unit will be shooting in Turkey for the upcoming track. According to our sources, the team will be flying to Turkey around the 22nd of this month. The schedule will be tight and will wrap up shoot in a week.

We tried contacting the actors from Shakti, however, we couldn’t get in touch with anyone of them.

In the past, the makers had a brief track set in Bangkok and with the team heading to Turkey, there is definitely some high intensity drama in store for the show’s fans.

