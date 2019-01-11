After Benafsha cheated on me, I decided to never be in a relationship: Varun Sood

MUMBAI: MTV Ace of Space ended recently with Divya Agarwal emerging as the winner of the show. Along with the winner trophy, Divya also achieved a beautiful and romantic relationship with Varun Sood. The duo expressed their feelings for each other during the show.

We got in touch with Varun Sood to know more about their relationship. A lot of people have been terming this relationship as a strategic move by the duo to grab eyeballs. When we asked Varun about it, he said, ‘It was not at all a strategy, as the situations in the show are quite different and nobody can ever strategize and plan their moves. Whatever happened was pretty organic and gradual.’

Explaining more about his take, Varun added, ‘The Ace of Space house is such that all you can do in the house is think. One keeps on thinking hard about life, relationships, and everything. I also was quite occupied with various thoughts. In the house, I realized that I was running away from my feelings for Divya. After Benafsha cheated on me and hurt me terribly, I decided to not be in relationship ever again. In the show, Divya was constantly there for me, supporting me and making me feel great about my life.’

Talking about his journey in the show, he said, ‘Initially, I thought space cannot affect a person’s mind. But during the course of the show, I was proven wrong. You are in a closed area for seventy days. You cannot go out or even open the doors according to your wish. It is one of the toughest reality shows, and I’m glad I did it and met amazing people in this journey.’