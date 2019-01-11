News

After Benafsha cheated on me, I decided to never be in a relationship: Varun Sood

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
11 Jan 2019 08:01 PM

MUMBAI: MTV Ace of Space ended recently with Divya Agarwal emerging as the winner of the show. Along with the winner trophy, Divya also achieved a beautiful and romantic relationship with Varun Sood. The duo expressed their feelings for each other during the show.

We got in touch with Varun Sood to know more about their relationship. A lot of people have been terming this relationship as a strategic move by the duo to grab eyeballs. When we asked Varun about it, he said, ‘It was not at all a strategy, as the situations in the show are quite different and nobody can ever strategize and plan their moves. Whatever happened was pretty organic and gradual.’

Explaining more about his take, Varun added, ‘The Ace of Space house is such that all you can do in the house is think. One keeps on thinking hard about life, relationships, and everything. I also was quite occupied with various thoughts. In the house, I realized that I was running away from my feelings for Divya. After Benafsha cheated on me and hurt me terribly, I decided to not be in relationship ever again. In the show, Divya was constantly there for me, supporting me and making me feel great about my life.’

Talking about his journey in the show, he said, ‘Initially, I thought space cannot affect a person’s mind. But during the course of the show, I was proven wrong. You are in a closed area for seventy days. You cannot go out or even open the doors according to your wish. It is one of the toughest reality shows, and I’m glad I did it and met amazing people in this journey.’

Tags > Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal, The Ace of Space, strategize, TellyChakkar, Benafsha Soonawala,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Hot Downloads

Nikita Dutta
Nikita Dutta
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari

poll

Do you like the trailer of Gully Boy?

Gully Boy
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show do you enjoy watching?

Which show do you enjoy watching?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days