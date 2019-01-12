News

After Bhabhiji and Jijaji, Edit II Productions to introduce ‘Saiyanji’ on SAB TV!

By ShachiTapiawala
12 Jan 2019 01:58 PM
MUMBAI: After producing hit shows like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and Jijaji Chhat Par Hai, Edit II Productions will soon roll out yet another comedy to tickle the audience’s funny bones.

As per the latest development, seems like the makers are planning to make a series of the same. After Bhabhiji and Jijaji, Edit II Productions will now roll out a show on couples. Of what we have learnt, the show will focus on ‘Saiyanji’ and will incorporate the same characters as seen in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai such as Happu Singh etc...

The show will air on SAB TV.

