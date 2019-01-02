News

After Bigg Boss 12, Sreesanth to feature in Richa Chadha’s Cabaret

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jan 2019 04:39 PM

MUMBAI: Sreesanth has become a household name with his remarkable stint in Bigg Boss 12.

After Bigg Boss 12, Sreesanth will be seen in upcoming movie Cabaret, which stars Richa Chadha in the lead role.

Apparently, Sreesanth has a very powerful role to play in the project, which also stars popular names from the industry like Gulshan Grover and Gulshan Devaiah.

Cabaret is produced by Pooja Bhatt and written by Zuhaebb, Pooja Bhatt, and Bhushan Kumar under the banner Fisheye Network Private Limited.

Are you excited to see Sreesanth in a fictional show? Hit the comments section below.

