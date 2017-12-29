After bride swapping, it is time for groom swapping in Saam Daam

Since the whole wedding track has gone on air, the ratings for Shakuntalam’s Saam Daam Dand Bhed has risen exponentially. The political thriller is currently doing well for the channel. As the viewers already know that a major drama is set to happen in the show. Mandira (Sonal Vengurlekar) has planned for a bride swapping in the wedding. However, things won’t go per her wish in the show.

According to the upcoming track, while Mandira and Bulbul (Aishwaya Khare) will be exchanged in the wedding mandap, major drama will unravel further. Due to certain circumstances both the grooms, Vijay (Bhanu Uday) and Anant (Varun Toorkey) will abandon the mandap. Bulbul’s ex-husband comes to the wedding to blame her for her greedy nature. This will enrage both the grooms and they’ll leave their seats to handle the situation. However, once they return to the mandap they will be swapped unintentionally. It will be sheer coincidence that the grooms would exchange seats. As a result of which Mandira and Gayatri’s plans will fail. Consequently, Vijay will get married to Bulbul and Mandira will get married to Anant.

Nonetheless, the drama will not cease her. Furthermore, Gayatri will undo the whole situation and create confusion. Gayatri will set the whole mandap on fire. Meanwhile, amidst the ruckus Mandira and Gayatri make sure that Mandira’s knot is tied with Vijay and Bulbul’s is tied up with Anant.

During the whole fire chaos, Gayatri will take advantage and swap the grooms. Therefore, after the end of the whole confusion everyone will be perplexed to know Vijay is married to Mandira and Bulbul is married to Anant.

Sounds too much of a drama? Well, yeah; the makers have made sure that they churn out the best dramatic moments from the wedding sequence. Too much of a spoiler? Wait for the episodes to go on air and see what more do the writers offer.