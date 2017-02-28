After Hrithik, Varun Dhawan turns woman on national television!

The last time Hrithik Roshan made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Ali Asgar took the onus to dress him up as a woman in sari as he walked the ramp to entertain the audience. This time around, when Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt visited the set, Varun Dhawan showed his funny side by sporting a sari and fooled everyone on set by claiming himself as Alia Bhatt!

When Dr Mashoor Gulati proposed Alia Bhatt and showed interest in marrying her, Alia accepted his proposal and requested him to give her some time to dress as a bride. And right after Alia Bhatt went backstage, Varun entered as a woman. A source from the set informs, “Varun was hiding his face inside the sari and everyone thought it was Alia. In fact even Dr. Mashoor Gulati did not recognize him and performed the entire marriage act with him. Eventually Varun in his funny style revealed that it weas him and not Alia shocking everyone on set.”

Varun Dhawan stole the limelight with his woman act and it is going to be one of the biggest highlight of the show.