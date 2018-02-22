Slideshow

After Karan Johar, Neil turns a radio jockey

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Feb 2018 07:20 PM

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily, Naamkarann, which marks the debut of Mahesh Bhatt on television, has taken a leap of 10 years. With Avni and Neil separated, new faces will be seen on the show post the leap.

Away from Neil and family, Avni will now be seen as Nilanjana, a caretaker of an orphanage to protect them from Vidyut (played by Karam Rajpal).

As the show proceeds, Zain’s fan will now be able to see him in two new avatars, that of a private security officer and an RJ. Heartbroken by Avni’s death, Neil will be talking about love stories with the listeners through his show as a radio jockey.

Zain said, “I have done modeling, acting and now RJ-ing. Seems like Karan Johar's career choice is really inspiring me. I’m really excited to play one as it was my dream as a kid to talk on the mic, dedicate songs; it’s fun.”

Will the radio play a cupid between Neil and Avni to reunite together? Only time will tell.

Stay hooked to this space for more updates. 

Tags > Karan Johar, Radio Jockey, Mahesh Bhatt, Naamkarann, Star Plus, Avni, Neil,

