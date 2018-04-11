Home > Tv > Tv News
After Karishma Tanna, Ekta introduces the second Naagin of season 3

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2018

Mumbai: After watching two blockbuster seasons of Naagin, Balaji Telefilms now gears up for the third instalment of the series and the excitement continues to soar higher and higher!

It was only a few days back that producer Ekta Kapoor, created a storm on social media by introducing the first ‘Naagin’ as Karishma Tanna.  Karishma Tanna looked stunning in her look spelling archaic magic. And now, the mastermind introduces the second ‘Naagin’ of the supernatural drama and she is none other than the talented beauty Anita Hassanandani!

(Also Read: Ekta Kapoor REVEALS her first Naagin)

Anita is currently seen in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, another Balaji Telefilms venture. While revealing Anita’s look on her social media platform, Ekta mentioned that she will be seen as the shape shifting snake woman.

Take a look at Ekta’s post below –

What do you think about Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani?

Are you guys excited to see Anita as a Naagin on-screen? Share your comments below. 

