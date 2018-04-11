After Karishma Tanna, Ekta introduces the second Naagin of season 3

Mumbai: After watching two blockbuster seasons of Naagin, Balaji Telefilms now gears up for the third instalment of the series and the excitement continues to soar higher and higher!

It was only a few days back that producer Ekta Kapoor, created a storm on social media by introducing the first ‘Naagin’ as Karishma Tanna. Karishma Tanna looked stunning in her look spelling archaic magic. And now, the mastermind introduces the second ‘Naagin’ of the supernatural drama and she is none other than the talented beauty Anita Hassanandani!

Anita is currently seen in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, another Balaji Telefilms venture. While revealing Anita’s look on her social media platform, Ekta mentioned that she will be seen as the shape shifting snake woman.

Take a look at Ekta’s post below –

NAAGIN 3 welcomes @anitahasnandani as the second shape shifting snake woman! It’s V FOR VENDETTA this season in INDIA’S most watched folklore supernatural franchise! Wait for NAAGIN 3 only on Colors! pic.twitter.com/YF3zXXKqYN — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) April 11, 2018

What do you think about Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani?

Are you guys excited to see Anita as a Naagin on-screen? Share your comments below.