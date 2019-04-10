News

After Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, Parth Samthaan to be a part of THIS show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2019 12:04 PM

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan, who became a household name with his stellar performances in shows like MTV Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan and Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is basking in the glory of massive attention and love from the audiences.

Parth will soon be seen in another show.

Excited much? Read on to know more.

The dashing lad will be seen on Arjun Bijlani’s Kitchen Champion.

Kitchen Champion is a celebrity cooking show high entertainment quotient.

Parth will be seen revealing more of his real personaility and quirky humor.

Sana Khan of Bigg Boss fame will lock horns with Parth and will try to become the Kitchen Champion.

A close source said, 'The episode will be quite fun and entertaining. Everyone had a great time shooting for the same.'

Are you excited to watch the episode? Hit the comments section below.

