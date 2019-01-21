After Kunal’s death, THIS will be the twist in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has been gaining a lot of audience attention.



The love of fans paved way for the show to come back, and the makers are striving hard to give the audience maximum entertainment with interesting twists in the show.



In the previous episodes, Pari has been kidnapped and Kunal fights the goons to get Pari back, but he is shot and passes away.



In the upcoming episodes, Mauli is shattered seeing Pari’s condition. She decides to get her officially adopted. Ishaan too supports her in this decision. Mauli now has to convince Sandhya for the same.



Are you excited for the upcoming twists in the show? Hit the comments section below.