News

After Kunal’s death, THIS will be the twist in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2019 01:46 PM
MUMBAI: Colors’ popular show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka has been gaining a lot of audience attention.

The love of fans paved way for the show to come back, and the makers are striving hard to give the audience maximum entertainment with interesting twists in the show.

In the previous episodes, Pari has been kidnapped and Kunal fights the goons to get Pari back, but he is shot and passes away.

In the upcoming episodes, Mauli is shattered seeing Pari’s condition. She decides to get her officially adopted. Ishaan too supports her in this decision. Mauli now has to convince Sandhya for the same.

Are you excited for the upcoming twists in the show? Hit the comments section below.
Tags > Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Colors tv, Shakti Arora, Aditi Sharma, Spoiler Alert, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

In Pics: Fans surprise actor Nakuul Mehta on his...

In Pics: Fans surprise actor Nakuul Mehta on his birthday
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Piyush Sahdev
Piyush Sahdev
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh

poll

Are you enjoying watching Star Plus' Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji?

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who looks the best in stripes?

Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days