It is rightly said that change is the only thing that is constant!

Now, we have another example in the form of our very beloved channel Zee TV. In a bid to connect even more with the masses Zee TV is about to metamorphose into an all ‘orange’ logo.

Yes, for years now the blue coloured logo of Zee TV which we were so accustomed to see became a top of the mind symbol, whenever the name of the channel used to be taken by family and friends. However, all of that is now history.

According to our sources, Zee TV’s headhoncho is set to introduce an all new and refreshing feel to the channel by mid-October. As we know the popular GEC which recently completed 25 glorious years in the Indian television industry will dive into the future with their endeavour to write about tomorrow, today (Aaj Likhenge Kal). Yes, this will be the new tagline of the revitalised Zee TV.

Along with the logo and tagline changes, we have got to know, there will be some alterations in the storyline in each show as well.

Very soon viewers will get to see the new drama Dil Dhoondta Hai produced by Dashami Creations and the channel’s flagship nonfiction series Dance India Dance with its sixth season.

We reached out to Zee TV’s deputy business head Deepak Rajadhyaksha but he remained unavailable till the time of filing the article.

Are you looking forward to the ‘new’ revamped Zee TV? TellyChakkar.com surely is.