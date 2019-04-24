After Mahabharata, Siddharth Kumar Tewary to bring Ramayana but with a twist!

MUMBAI: Re-telling the classic relic with his masterpiece Mahabharata, story-teller, director, producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary is apparently in the process to build one of the biggest sets ever to be made by an Indian producer in Umargaon, a township on the outskirts of Mumbai where his current shows like RadhaKrishn, Chandragupta Maurya are being shot.



Rightfully touted as the King of Mythology on television with Mahabharata, Suryaputra Karn, Shani, Mahakali, RadhaKrishn, Chandragupta Maurya, Porus, Siddharth is working on his next & a massive land is being converted into Ayodhya, birthplace of Rama & setting of Ramayana.



As per sources, the show revolves around Rama's sons Luv & Kush, shares, 'We've all seen Ramayana with the vision of different makers, this time around the story will be told through the lens of Luv & Kush, something we haven't seen before. Apart from creating something visually appealing, this show is targeted towards the younger generation who've heard or read the Ramayana in bits & pieces. It's a different take & the setting of the show begins from the birth of Rama's sons who were instrumental in bridging the gap between Rama & Sita.'