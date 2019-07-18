After Naagin 3 and Nach Baliye, Anita Hassandani to turn HOST with ‘THIS’ show?

MUMBAI: After mesmerizing the audience in Naagin 3, we all know that Anita Hassanandani is all set to put on her dancing shoes in the upcoming season of Nach Baliye.



However, apparently Anita will also mark her return as a host with Lagao Boli - Sabse Kam Sabse Anokhi, a live game show that is based on reverse bidding. According to our source, the audience will be required to bid the lowest, smartest, and the most unique amount to win big prizes.



The run time of the show is touted to be 13 weeks, and it is speculated that it will offer a ground for celebrities to promote their upcoming films.It is also being said that the show will go on-air sometime in August and will be telecast on the weekend.We tried contacting Anita for a comment but could not reach out to her until the time of filing this story.Keep reading this space for more updates.