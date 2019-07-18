After Naagin 3 and Nach Baliye, Anita Hassandani to turn HOST with ‘THIS’ show?

MUMBAI: After mesmerizing the audience in Naagin 3, we all know that Anita Hassanandani is all set to put on her dancing shoes in the upcoming season of Nach Baliye.
However, apparently Anita will also mark her return as a host with Lagao Boli - Sabse Kam Sabse Anokhi, a live game show that is based on reverse bidding. According to our source, the audience will be required to bid the lowest, smartest, and the most unique amount to win big prizes.
