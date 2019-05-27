After Naagin, Surbhi Jyoti becomes an EAGLE!

MUMBAI: We will certainly miss watching the romance between Bela and Mahir in Naagin 3. The show was one of the off-beat ones and gained immense love and appreciation from the audience.

Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri enchanted the masses with their characters and not only gave us couple goals but also entertained the fans through their characters by enforcing that truth and goodness will always triumph over evil.

We will miss Surbhi as Bela, and while she is off on a travelogue to Switzerland, she gave her fans a glimpse of how she can be a fascinating eagle too after Naagin!

She put up a post where she is paragliding and captioned her video as, ‘After being a Nagin i'm now like an Eagle. Soaring over Interlaken’.

Take a look at her post below.

Doesn't this want to make you take the next flight to Switzerland and paraglide in the scenic view there?