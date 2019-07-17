After Prachi and Abhi, Ranbir to be ARRESTED in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) is becoming more interesting with each passing day.



The show started off by focusing on the lives of Abhi and Pragya. It did exceptionally well on the TRP charts. It then took a massive leap of twenty years and now showcases the lives of the couple's daughters, Rhea and Prachi. The series continues to be one of the most loved ones on Indian TV.



In the previous episodes, the audience witnessed that Prachi has been arrested for possession of drugs. Abhi went to the police station to rescue her but he has also been put behind bars.



In the upcoming episode, Ranbir ends up in the police station and takes the drug possession charges on himself, thereby releasing Prachi from custody.



Ranbir takes this step to be in the good books of Prachi and to make her fall in love with him so that he can eventually break her heart, as per Rhea’s instructions.



Well, now that Ranbir has been put behind bars, how do you think Prachi will help him?



