After romancing Ravi, time to compete with him: Nia Sharma

Popular and talented actress Nia Sharma, who is all set to be seen in the upcoming season of Colors’ much loved reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The show is all about overcoming all your fear!!!

In a conversation with us, Nia revealed that she is quite scared of lizards, and will feel like running back to India, if she will get to do something with lizards as part of tasks.

Nia is all set to overcome her fears and talking about the same, she said, “When I was offered KKK, I felt that 'Oh my God, what I am going to do there… I am so fattu'. Now, after meeting the other contestants, I have realised that the some of these girls have the same amount of fear in their head. So I am no different; everybody is equally scared. Right now, I am at ease and I have prepared myself that what may come, I will enjoy my stint."

To give a tough fight to the rest of the contestants on the show, Nia joined the gym for the first time, and realized the worth of it after getting the results. She shared with us, “I had taken a pledge that I will never go to the gym because I always thought that it’s overrated. But it’s been a week since I have joined the gym and now I have realized that it takes a lot to sweat it out in the gym. I respect all my friends who go to the gym. Joining a gym is helping me a lot. I was stupid to not join the gym before and worked upon my body.”

Just like Ravi Dubey and Shiny Doshi, Nia Sharma too is excited about the reunion with her Jamai Raja actors on the show. She said, “It’s quite co-incidental that I am going to be competing with Ravi, whom I have romanced on-screen. Earlier we used to do our scenes with music played in the background in cool breeze, and now we will be competing with each other in dust and mud. So its going to be a different thing altogether.”

Good luck Nia.