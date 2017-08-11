Hot Downloads

After Sadda Haq Krrip and Prince to reunite for Zee TV’s next!

11 Aug 2017

Reunion time for TV actors Krrip Suri and Prince Dua!

The handsome hunks, who shared screen space together for Channel V’s Sadda Haq, have united for Zee TV’s upcoming show.

Krrip Suri, who was last seen in Kalash – Ek Vishwaas Ki, is making his comeback with producers Jay and Kinnari Mehtaa’s Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More.

Joining him will be actor Prince Dua who has earlier done a show Sadda Haq with Krrip where he played a student.

Now, this time Prince will be seen portraying the role of his best friend.

We could not get through Prince for his comment.

Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More will star newbie Yesha Rughani in female lead.

It is based on Rabindranath Tagore’s Bengali novel Joga Jog. It will launch on 21 August (2017) taking away the timeslot of Sethji at 7pm.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

