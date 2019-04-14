After Sadda Haq, writer duo Sumrit Shahi and Durjoy Dutta to team up for Medically Yours

MUMBAI: Channel V’s Sadda Haq- My Life, My Choices is one of the most celebrated and successful television youth shows. The success of the show was hugely credited to the young writers on board, Sumrit Shahi and Durjoy Dutta.

Now, after almost three years, the rocking duo is all set to work their magic yet again with ALTBalaji’s upcoming web-series, Medically Yours.

A source close to the project said, “Since Medically Yours has a youth based story, the makers thought Sumrit and Durjoy will be apt to pen down dialogues for the project.”

We tried contacting Sumrit and Durjoy, but they remained unavailable for comment.

Medically Yours will be focusing on the struggles of medical students in their profession, its impact on their families, and love lives.

Durjoy and Sumrit are acclaimed novelists and have some bestsellers to their credit.

