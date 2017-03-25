After Swaragini, Varun Kapoor to be back on Colors with Rashmi Sharma’s next

Loyal fans of Varun Kapoor will have a reason to smile!!

Varun will soon be back in the thick of things!!

The actor who enthralled one and all as Sanskaar in Colors and Rashmi Sharma’s successful show Swaragini will get back to being part of the same association!!

Yes, Varun will play the lead role in Rashmi Sharma’s ambitious hospital drama for Colors, Savitri Devi College aur Hospital, is what inside sources mention to us.

As per a reliable source, “Colors and Rashmi Sharma have had a long and fruitful association with Varun. The actor has now been offered the challenging lead role in the hospital drama. He will be seen as one of the male leads on the show.”

As we know, veteran actors Mohan Kapur and Shilpa Shirodkar will be part of the show. Popular Marathi actress Swarda, Calendar Boys fame Vikram Sakhalkar, Bani fame Neha Bagga and Sharan Kaur will also be part of the show. Also joining the show will be Kishwer Merchant.

We buzzed Varun but did not get through to him.

We also buzzed the channel spokesperson, but failed to get a reply.

Watch this space for more updates.