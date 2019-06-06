After television and films, digital is a natural progression: Natasa Stankovic on her digital debut

MUMBAI: Serbian dancer and actress Natasa Stankovic is looking forward to step into the digital medium with the web series "The Holiday".



The former "Bigg Boss" contestant has joined the cast of the Zoom Studios' upcoming show along with Aashim Gulati and Veer Rajwant Singh. It also features Priyank Sharma and Adah Sharma.



"After television and films, digital is a natural progression. It's such an exciting story with such a fun mix of actors," Natasa said in a statement.



"I am looking forward to this crazy adventure with this mad bunch," she added.



Aashim feels the "digital world is the next big thing".



"While working on television has been fun and is close to my heart, this is the time to venture into digital space and I am super stoked to be setting foot in this world as well," Aashim said.



Veer, on the other hand, has always been attracted to content that is pertinent and engaging. "My experience working on 'The Reunion' was simply amazing and this gets me super excited to work on yet another show with The Zoom Studios," he added.



"The Holiday" will tell the story of a group of friends who embark on a journey and the madness that follows. The shoot has commenced in Mauritius.



(Source: IANS)