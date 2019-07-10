After the tragic incident, Pratish Vora somehow resumes work on Pyaar Ke Papad

MUMBAI: Pratish Vora and his wife went through the toughest phase of their life. The couple lost their two-year-old daughter, Aadhya, in a tragic incident, on 7 May at their Mira Road residence.

In an extremely unfortunate incident, Aadhya swallowed a piece of plastic, which accidentally got detached from her toy, and immediately choked on it. Pratish’s wife, who is based in Rajkot while Pratish works in Mumbai, got back to work within a few days to distract herself. After being there with his wife for a while and taking some time to come to terms with the loss, the actor has managed to resume work.

Pratish, who is known for shows like Pyaar Ke Papad, Crime Patrol and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has got back to the sets of his show, Pyaar Ke Papad and started shooting for it. According to a report in SpotboyE.com, his wife is planning to shift base to Mumbai from Rajkot by 4th week of December or January 1st week. She was here in Mumbai with her daughter for a 10-day holiday when the incident took place.

Pratish and his wife had also organised a musical sammelan at their house in Rajkot on 25 May and while talking about it to the portal, had said, "No white clothes if you attend. It's not a shoksabha but it's a musical tribute to my daughter who loved music. She wanted to hear songs at the drop of a hat. She often refused to eat until I played out a song.” Aadhya was born to the couple after 13 years.

#PyaarKePapad Actor #PratishVora shares videos of his daughter who choked to death on a toy; See her playing and you will cry.#Television | #Accident pic.twitter.com/9fQWfthGil — SpotboyE (@Spotboye) May 25, 2019

