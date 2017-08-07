The handsome Karanvir Bohra’s adorable twin daughters not only landed him his latest assignment of hosting Zee TV’s first-of-its-kind non-fiction show India’s Best Judwaah but has given him twin sisters too! The cute twin contestants Shweta and Savita from Himachal Pradesh who share a special connection with the host tied him a Rakhi when they realised they couldn’t go back home since they are shooting. Shweta and Savita decided to surprise Karanvir with a Rakhi on the sets when they got to know that even his sister is not in the country to celebrate the festival with him.

Karanvir shared, “I was surprised and happy at the same time when both these petite girls walked into my vanity with an Aarti thali and reveal that they wanted to make me their elder brother. I was nostalgic and missed Meenakshi (my sister) as she is not around during Raksha Bandhan this year. The girls shared that they are similarly missing their brother. It was a very happy moment for me as I now not only have twin daughters but twin sisters also as a part of my life.”

This upcoming weekend on India’s Best Judwaah, watch Friendship Day and Raksha Bandhan special episodes with the 10 pairs of twins who have been separated and stay in two different houses. They are competing with other contestants to prove that they share the most unique connection with their twin sibling. Watch some nail biting drama unfold when everyone in the yellow house starts plotting against Sambhav while the girls are happy that Uzma has won the task and returns to the house. While few contestants are not comfortable without their sibling, others are busy planning their strategy to attain immunity in Saturday’s episode. Which twin pair will gain immunity by scoring the maximum points in the physical and mental tasks and which pair will face the second elimination round of the show?