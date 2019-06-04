Aghori’s launch date and time REVEALED

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with some interesting updates from television industry.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about Zee TV’s upcoming show Aghori produced by Essel Vision Productions Ltd.

As per reports Simran Kaur, Gaurav Chopra, and Prag Tyaagi will play pivot roles in the show.

We also reported about Preeti Puri, Malhar Pandya, Poulami Das and Paras Chhabra being roped in for the show.

Now, the latest update is that the show will soon hit the television screens and will be a weekend property.

The shot is set to premiere from 22nd June and will air for an hour from 9:30 pm to 10:30 pm on Zee TV.

We couldn’t get through the actors and channel spokesperson for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.