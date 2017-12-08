Hot Downloads

Agnifera actors to recreate the song ‘Aaja Shaam Hone Ayi’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Dec 2017 06:45 PM

Remember the love and anxiety in the eyes of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, when they wanted to sneak out to enjoy a moment of romance on the song ‘Aaja Shaam Hone Aayi’. This classic moment from the movie Maine Pyar Kiya will now be recreated by the lead pair of &TV’s popular show Agnifera.

 In an upcoming episode, we will see that Ragini (Yukti Kapoor) is upset and trying to figure out a way to help Srishti. Meanwhile, they will come to know that Sasuma is going out and hence will make a plan to go out and spend some fun time. Anurag (Ankit Gera) is waiting for Ragini but she is stuck in kitchen as Revati has asked her to finish some work. After waiting for sometime outside the kitchen, Anurag gets tired and starts singing Aaja Shaam Hone Ayi’. Ragini joins him in the song and dances along with him.

 When asked Yukti Kapoor about the same, she said “Viewers will enjoy the sequence and will be able to recollect the moments from the movie. I am a Salman Khan fan and I am happy that I got a chance to perform on one of his iconic song and create that magic. I hope audiences will like our performance.”

