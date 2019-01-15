Agnifera to go off air, Ishqbaaaz fame actor gets injured, Harshad Arora is coming back on screen, and other Telly Updates

New character to enter Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas KiÂ Â Â Â



Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki can now join the category of being a long runner for sure as the show has been on-air for over two and a half years now.Â



The current track revolves around the death of Surbhi and how Saumya is fighting for the custody of her sister's child.Â



According to reports, a new character named Sukhwinder is entering the show soon.Â



Yes! Sukhwinder will be shown to be Preeto's younger brother and he will be evil and ruthless.Â



The character will be played by actor Jaswant Maneria, who is best known for his role in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.Â



SAB TVâ€™s Tenali Rama to put on view Rahul MahajanÂ



SAB TVâ€™s popular show Tenali Rama will feature Rahul Mahajan.Â



The actor, according to reports, has been roped in for a key role. He will play the negative role of Shamshera, who will come to create trouble for Rama.Â



Rajesh Shringarpure in Colorsâ€™ Jhansi Ki RaniÂ Â



Rajesh Shringarpure will be a part of Colorsâ€™ historical series, Jhansi Ki Rani. He will play the role of Moropant, Manikarnikaâ€™s father.Â



The actor is rehearsing along with the other cast.Â



I wanted to be an astronaut: Manjiri PupalaÂ



The television industry is filled with a lot of beautiful actresses but there are only a few whom we can refer as â€˜beauty with brainsâ€™.Â Well, one such actress is Manjiri Pupala who is currently seen as ACP Aditi Deshmukh opposite Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz.Â Â



Speaking about how she decided that acting was her call she said, "I always wanted to become a rocket scientist or an astronaut. I was preparing for my engineering entrance exam and I really wanted to get into aeronautics. Adventures and challenges always attracted me and I left that to take up acting because when for the first time in college I went up on stage and performed, I felt this is what I want to do, it gave me an adrenaline rush."Â



Congratulations, THIS show on Zee TV completes 100 episodesÂ



Zee TVâ€™s Tujhse Hai Raabta began with the concept of a daughter finding it extremely difficult to cope up with her step-mother. It is one of the highest rated shows of the channel too.Â



Continuing this good run and cementing its position, the show went on to achieve the feat of completing a fantastic 100 episodes.Â



The whole cast and crew celebrated to mark the achievement. Have a look:

Harshad Arora is coming back on screenÂ Â



Actor Harshad Arora was seen on the small screen several years ago in Beintehaa co-starring Preetika Rao. Now he will be seen in Zee5's upcoming original titled Final Call.Â



He is playing an important character in the show, and has, in fact, started shooting for the project in London too.

