Agnifera to go off air, Ishqbaaaz fame actor gets injured, Harshad Arora is coming back on screen, and other Telly Updates
MUMBAI: We are back with the exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Take a look.Â
Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha to take Agniferaâ€™s slot
&TV's Agnifera is all set to bid adieu to the audience.Â Â Â
The latest we hear is that the show will air its last episode on 25th January. The makers have planned a proper ending to the storyline. Agni will confess her love for Sameer and Sakshi to Kishan. The whole family will forgive chacha and let go of him for whatever he did to dadi and Karan.
Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha will take Agniferaâ€™s slot.Â
Ishqbaaaz fame actor gets injuredÂ Â
Ishqbaaaz fame actor Leenesh Mattoo has bagged another project on Star Plus under Gul Khan Productions. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to prep for his upcoming show. Leenesh is a fitness enthusiast and keeps on sharing videos from his gym session. Going by his latest update, it seems the actor got injured.Â Â Â Â
Check his pictures below:Â
Â â€˜Sasural Simar Kaâ€™ actress walks the ramp for a causeÂ Â
Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Jaswir Kaur welcomed a baby daughter and named her Nyra.Â
#BeWithBeti is a social media campaign run by an NGO called Beti, the brainchild of Anu Ranjan, the editor of GR8 TV magazine. Every year, stars walk with their babies on the ramp to raise fund for the cause. And Jaswir walked with her baby. While Jaswir donned a black and pink lehenga choli, cute adorable Nyra looked like a princess in a white pink dress with a pink bandana.Â
Check out the video here...
New character to enter Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas KiÂ Â Â Â
Colors' Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki can now join the category of being a long runner for sure as the show has been on-air for over two and a half years now.Â
The current track revolves around the death of Surbhi and how Saumya is fighting for the custody of her sister's child.Â
According to reports, a new character named Sukhwinder is entering the show soon.Â
Yes! Sukhwinder will be shown to be Preeto's younger brother and he will be evil and ruthless.Â
The character will be played by actor Jaswant Maneria, who is best known for his role in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.Â
SAB TVâ€™s Tenali Rama to put on view Rahul MahajanÂ
SAB TVâ€™s popular show Tenali Rama will feature Rahul Mahajan.Â
The actor, according to reports, has been roped in for a key role. He will play the negative role of Shamshera, who will come to create trouble for Rama.Â
Rajesh Shringarpure in Colorsâ€™ Jhansi Ki RaniÂ Â
Rajesh Shringarpure will be a part of Colorsâ€™ historical series, Jhansi Ki Rani. He will play the role of Moropant, Manikarnikaâ€™s father.Â
The actor is rehearsing along with the other cast.Â
I wanted to be an astronaut: Manjiri PupalaÂ
The television industry is filled with a lot of beautiful actresses but there are only a few whom we can refer as â€˜beauty with brainsâ€™.Â Well, one such actress is Manjiri Pupala who is currently seen as ACP Aditi Deshmukh opposite Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz.Â Â
Speaking about how she decided that acting was her call she said, "I always wanted to become a rocket scientist or an astronaut. I was preparing for my engineering entrance exam and I really wanted to get into aeronautics. Adventures and challenges always attracted me and I left that to take up acting because when for the first time in college I went up on stage and performed, I felt this is what I want to do, it gave me an adrenaline rush."Â
Congratulations, THIS show on Zee TV completes 100 episodesÂ
Zee TVâ€™s Tujhse Hai Raabta began with the concept of a daughter finding it extremely difficult to cope up with her step-mother. It is one of the highest rated shows of the channel too.Â
Continuing this good run and cementing its position, the show went on to achieve the feat of completing a fantastic 100 episodes.Â
The whole cast and crew celebrated to mark the achievement. Have a look:
Harshad Arora is coming back on screenÂ Â
Actor Harshad Arora was seen on the small screen several years ago in Beintehaa co-starring Preetika Rao. Now he will be seen in Zee5's upcoming original titled Final Call.Â
He is playing an important character in the show, and has, in fact, started shooting for the project in London too.
