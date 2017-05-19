Hot Downloads

News

Agnifera’s Dabangg girl Yukti Kapoor gets teary on her birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 May 2017 12:39 PM

Birthdays are always special and when celebrated with your close and dear ones it becomes even more special.Something similar happened with Ragini a.k.a Yukti Kapoor of &TV's Agnifera when she arrived onsets yesterday. The cast and crew surprised her with a small celebration and cake cutting much to her disbelief.

It was work as usual for Yukti but the cast and crew wanted to do something special for the birthday girl. They arranged for a cake and had a mini celebration in between shoot.

An excited Yukti Kapoor shared, “I had the best birthday of my life till now because it was full of beautiful surprises. My on-screen sasu maa, amma ji and kaki maa decorated my room. It was full of balloons and I had no clue. They even got my favourite food and gifts. I even cried after receiving this much love. My birthday wish would be to keep working every year so that I get to celebrate with my co-actors in the day and with my family at night.”

Her co-star and on-screen husband Anurag a.k.a Ankit Gera informed, "When I asked her last night what plans she had for her D-day she said nothing as she was shooting. That's when the team and I decided to make it special for her by arranging a cake and showering her with surprises through the day. I even saw some khushi ke asu when she was cutting her birthday cake. It was lots of fun."

Here's wishing Yukti Kapoor lots of success for her show and in life.

