Agniphera fame Simran Kaur is the voice behind Nobita

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2017 01:00 PM

You must be quite familiar with the popular Doremon cartoon series!!!

Along with Doremon, another character which is loved by many from the popular cartoon series is that of Nobita.

Whether you have followed the series or not, but you must be familiar with the loving and cute voice of Nobita. The famous cartoon character is loved by one and all and has an immense fan following.

Interestingly, the voice behind Nobita has come fore as in currently on your TV screens.

Yes, you heard it right!!!

Actress Simran Kaur, who has recently made her acting debut with &TV’s Agniphera lends her voice for Nobita. In a candid chat with Tellychakkar.com, the actress revealed this fact.

Simran has been long associated with Nobita and now she has stepped into the world of acting with Agniphera. The actress plays a dabbang girl who is the perfect mix of sanskaar and boldness. She is paired opposite Ankit Gera. Yukti Kapoor plays the third angle to the love angle.

We will be soon uploading the video of Simran interacting with fans in Nobita style. Stay hooked.

Keep up the good work Simran.

Tags > Simran Kaur, Doremon, Nobita, &TV, Agniphera, Ankit Gera, Yukti Kapoor,

