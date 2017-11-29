Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Ravi Bhatia
Ravi Bhatia
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

poll

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?

Friends turn foes: Whom do you support?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Ahaan to EXPOSE JD in front his family on Colors' Tu Aashiqui

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2017 06:32 PM

Guruodev Bhalla's popular daily Tu Aashiqui is becoming quite interesting with its ongoing twists and drama.

In the recent episodes of the daily soap, the viewers have seen how Ahaan (Ritvik Arora) learned JD's (Raahil Azam) truth that Pankti (Jannat Zubair) was sold to him.

Now, we hear that Ahaan and Pankti have decided to stand with each other for their love and the viewers will witness some major twists ahead.

Our source informs us that, Ahaan will get Pankti home and ask her to stay with his family This will leave JD shocked. JD will leave no stones unturned to harm Pankti and following some circumstances, Ahaan will end up exposing JD in front of his family that will appall every singer member of the family ."

OMG!!

How will JD react to this? That would be an interesting watch for sure.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting. 

Tags > Colors tv, Tu Aashiqui, Guruodev Bhalla, Ritvik Arora, Raahil Azam, Jannat Zubair,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top