Ahaan to EXPOSE JD in front his family on Colors' Tu Aashiqui

Guruodev Bhalla's popular daily Tu Aashiqui is becoming quite interesting with its ongoing twists and drama.

In the recent episodes of the daily soap, the viewers have seen how Ahaan (Ritvik Arora) learned JD's (Raahil Azam) truth that Pankti (Jannat Zubair) was sold to him.

Now, we hear that Ahaan and Pankti have decided to stand with each other for their love and the viewers will witness some major twists ahead.

Our source informs us that, Ahaan will get Pankti home and ask her to stay with his family This will leave JD shocked. JD will leave no stones unturned to harm Pankti and following some circumstances, Ahaan will end up exposing JD in front of his family that will appall every singer member of the family ."

OMG!!

How will JD react to this? That would be an interesting watch for sure.

We tried reaching out to the actors but they remained busy shooting.