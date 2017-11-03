Guruodev Bhalla's daily Tu Aashiqui that airs on Colors, has a lot of interesting drama in store.

In the recent episodes of the show, the viewers have seen a sweet and emotional moment between Ahaan (Rithvik Arora) and Pankti (Jannat Zubair). While Ahaan confessed his feelings to Pankti, the latter had an emotional breakdown where she told him that its not possible for her to be in any kind of relationship with Ahaan.

Now we hear, a shocking revelation drama is in store for the viewers of the series. Read on -

Our source informs us, "in the upcoming episodes of the show, Ahaan will confront Pankti and ask her the reason why she can't love him. Pankti will finally reveal the bitter truth to Ahaan that she has been sold to someone. This truth will leave Ahaan shocked. On the other hand, Pankti will have to face the wrath of JD (Raahil Azam) for attending the function without his permission."

What will happen when Ahaan will come to know that Pankti has been sold to JD? Well, only time will tell.

(Also Read: Blooper Alert : When Colors’ Tu Aashiqui promoted Sony TV’s Haasil)

We tried to get in touch with Rithvik and Jannat but they remained unavailable.

Keep reading this space for more updates.