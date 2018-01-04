Ahana takes a drastic step & aborts Anant’s child in Dil Sambhal Jaa

Star Plus’ Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara is getting rave reviews for its mature content and beautiful execution. Produced by Vikram Bhatt, this show has been slowly and steadily engaging and building its fan base.

TellyChakkar has got hands on some exclusive deets of this romantic-daily. According to a little birdie, the upcoming track will see some major drama unwinding new angles to the storyline. As per the track, Ahana (played by Smriti Kalra) will find out that she is pregnant. Post her marriage with Anant (essayed by Sanjay Kapoor), this news will bring a new beam of joy in her life. However things won’t fall into place as expected.

Anant will be seemingly upset with Ahana about her relationship with his daughter Roshni (played by Anandita Phagnis) and will accuse her for being a bad mother. This humiliation won’t go down well with Ahanaand she will take a drastic step of aborting their child. “Ananya will feel that she is not ready to become a mother,” a source claims.

As per the storyline, this will be the game-changer in Anant-Ananya’s relationship. Things will change and new dimensions will be introduced in the show post this incident.

Smriti Kalra who plays Ananya, refused to talk about the track and confirm the story with us.

Nonetheless, the track does sound interesting, doesn’t it? What actually transpires ahead in this story is something the viewers will get to know only once the episode airs.

