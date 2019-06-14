Ahmed Khan to judge Nach Baliye 9?

MUMBAI: The popular dance-based reality show Nach Baliye is returning with a new season and dance lovers are excited about the same. There have been reports that Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has been roped in to judge the upcoming season of Nach Baliye (NB). Now, according to latest media reports, the makers want to bring on board Ahmed Khan.

Ahmed Khan is a well-known choreographer-director and has previously adjudicated shows like Dance India Dance L'il Masters and High Fever Dance Ka Naya Tevar.

A source associated with the show told Times of India, “We wanted an accomplished choreographer to join the judging panel and who better than Ahmed Khan? Talks with him have reached advance stages and he is working his dates out to become a part of the show. He is keen on judging NB.”

Produced by Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9 will feature a mix of couples and exes. Salman confirmed the same to media saying that this year the show will be full of entertainment.