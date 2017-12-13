Hot Downloads

Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Navina Bole
Navina Bole

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which has been the best show of 2017?

Which has been the best show of 2017?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV couple had a dreamy wedding in 2017?

TV couple
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Ahwaan Kumar to perform Tandav on Kaal Bhairav Rahasya!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Dec 2017 12:18 PM

Television actor Ahwaan Kumar, who is best known for shows like Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and a few other shows, is all set to don the look of Lord Shiva and perform Shiv Tandav in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya (Star Bharat).

"In the upcoming episodes, my viewers will see me perform Tandav as Lord Shiva. I feel it is an opportunity for me to portray and perform Shiv Tandav being a devotee of Shankar.

The episode will show the history on birth of Kaal Bhairav. The viewers will enjoy the sequence for sure," Ahwaan said in a statement.

Tags > Ahwaan Kumar, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Shiv Tandav, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Star Bharat,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top