Ahwaan Kumar to perform Tandav on Kaal Bhairav Rahasya!

Television actor Ahwaan Kumar, who is best known for shows like Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and a few other shows, is all set to don the look of Lord Shiva and perform Shiv Tandav in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya (Star Bharat).

"In the upcoming episodes, my viewers will see me perform Tandav as Lord Shiva. I feel it is an opportunity for me to portray and perform Shiv Tandav being a devotee of Shankar.

The episode will show the history on birth of Kaal Bhairav. The viewers will enjoy the sequence for sure," Ahwaan said in a statement.