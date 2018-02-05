Home > Tv > Tv News
Aindrilla Sharma turns a year older today

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2018 05:45 PM

Time to sing the birthday song for the lovely lady Aindrilla Sharma! Well, the actress has turned a year older today (5 February).

Aindrilla was last seen in Colors Bangla’s family drama, Jhumur. So, who wished her first from her previous show, we asked and she said, “It was my co-artist Sabyasachi Chowdhury. He wished me at around 12 in the night.”

Speaking about her plans for the special day, she shared, “I have taken a leave today. My father, mother and elder sister have come down to Kolkata.  So, my plan is to spend quality time with my family and relish delicious dishes cooked by my mother.”

There is another member with whom the birthday girl plans to cuddle up.

Guess who? Well, Aindrilla refers that member as her son. She said, “I also plan to spend quality time with my son, Bozo. It’s a pug.”

On the work front, the actress next will be seen in a Star Jalsha show. However, she refused to divulge any details about the show at the moment.

TellyChakkar wishes Aindrilla a very happy birthday! 

