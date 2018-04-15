Aishwarya Sakhuja thanks Sony TV for launching her in several shows!

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, who was last seen in Sarabai v/s Sarabai on SAB TV, has always mesmerized her audience by her acting and diverse roles.

In her acting career, Aishwarya has experimented with variety of roles and always nailed her character with perfection.

The pretty lady feels happy and content with her journey.

Remembering her television journey, the actress took to Instagram to thank the channel, Sony, which gave her the opportunity of playing different roles in different shows.

