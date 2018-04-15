Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Aishwarya Sakhuja thanks Sony TV for launching her in several shows!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2018 06:00 PM

Mumbai: Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, who was last seen in Sarabai v/s Sarabai on SAB TV, has always mesmerized her audience by her acting and diverse roles.

In her acting career, Aishwarya has experimented with variety of roles and always nailed her character with perfection.  

The pretty lady feels happy and content with her journey.   

Remembering her television journey, the actress took to Instagram to thank the channel, Sony, which gave her the opportunity of playing different roles in different shows.

Have a look at her instagram post- 

What do you think about Aishwarya Sakhuja?

TellyChakkar wishes Aishwarya a successful career ahead!

Tags > SAB TV, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Sarabai v/s Sarabai, Instagram,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs demand #JusticeForAsifa

Celebs demand #JusticeForAsifa
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days