Aisi Deewangi leads Pranav and Jyoti in PAIN

Ouch ouch!!!

Zee TV’s Aisi Deewangi leads Pranav Misshra and Jyoti Sharma are suffering from immense pain.

Why?

Few days ago, while performing for an action sequence, Pranav had a bad neck sprain. And yesterday, the lead actress Jyoti Sharma enjoyed her first Mumbai showers only to later fall sick.

Both actors being quite dedicated, made sure that their ill condition doesn’t hamper the shoot. Like a thorough professional, Pranav and Jyoti are present on-sets, working hard like any day.

When we buzzed Pranav, he shared, “While working out in gym I twitched my neck, and later I realized that I had to shoot an action sequence so immediately I had to pop pain killers to complete the shoot. Since the pain was severe, I could not move my head. But thankfully I am much better now.”

Jyoti remained unavailable to comment.

Keep up the good work guys and wishing you both speedy recoveries!